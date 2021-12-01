Zombo Military Detach attack: 61 remanded to Kitalya

Some of the 61 suspects in the dock at the General Court Martial in Kampala on November 30. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

Karombo Military Detach was attacked in March 2020.

Twenty men entered Zombo District through Zeu forest before launching an attack. The army repulsed the attack, killing six of the attackers. 

The General Court Martial has remanded 61 suspects to Kitalya Prison over the attack on Karombo Military Detach in Zombo District in March 2020.

