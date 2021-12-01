Zombo Military Detach attack: 61 remanded to Kitalya

The General Court Martial has remanded 61 suspects to Kitalya Prison over the attack on Karombo Military Detach in Zombo District in March 2020.

The accused include retired army officers, businessmen, religious leaders, and peasants all of whom are from different districts in West Nile region.

The suspects face a raft of charges, including offences relating to security as per section 160(1) of the UPDF Act, 2005 and five counts of murder.

During a session presided over by the Court Martial chairman, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, the suspects plead not guilty to charges against them.

Prosecution led by Maj Rafael Mugisha contends that on March 6, 2020, the suspects and others still at large attacked Karombo Military Detach with intent to prejudice the security of the Uganda.

It further alleges that while at Karombo Military Detach in Oduku Village, the suspects, with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of Cpl Godfrey Anyanjo Oola, Pte Owete Oyuthu Solom, WOII Odongota Patrick, L/Cpl Timba Godfrey and Pte Bosco Okol.

Lt Gen Gutti declined to grant the defence lawyers’ request for bail on grounds that the session was meant for plea taking. He advised the defence lawyers to make their requests when the matter comes back to court on January 4, 2022.

Attack

Karombo Military Detach was attacked in March 2020. Twenty men entered Zombo District through Zeu forest before launching an attack. The army repulsed the attack, killing six of the attackers.

Karombo Military Detach. PHOTO/FILE