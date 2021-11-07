Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

Burnt vehicules in Freetown on November 6, 2021, following a massive explosion that has killed at least 92 people. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Freetown mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said she was "deeply saddened" by the explosion.

A massive fireball sparked by a fuel tanker explosion killed 98 people in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, the West African country's disaster management agency said on Saturday.
The blast happened when a fuel tanker collided with another truck at a petrol station on Friday night, according to witnesses.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.