Niger expels eight Rwandans linked to 1994 genocide

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Of the eight names listed, four were convicted of crimes during the genocide by the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR). 

Niger has ordered the expulsion of eight Rwandans linked to the East African country's 1994 genocide for "diplomatic reasons", just a month after they were welcomed in the capital Niamey, according to a ministerial order seen by AFP on Wednesday.

