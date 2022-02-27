Niger frees 'terrorist chiefs', including Boko Haram

Niger has freed "terrorist chiefs" from jail, including members of Boko Haram, as part of reconciliation efforts in the West African nation.

President Mohamed Bazoum made the announcement on Friday evening during a meeting on the security situation attended by military and government officials and traditional leaders, state television reported.

"I have identified nine terrorist chiefs. I was advised to free the prisoners whom I then received at the presidential palace because I am seeking peace," Bazoum was quoted as saying.

The prisoners were held in the southern town of Kollo and the high-security Koutoukale prison, he said.

"These releases are the first of their kind that have been publicly disclosed as part of the search for and restoration of peace in Niger," a presidential source told AFP.

The release took place over the last three months and included Boko Haram members, a presidential source said.

Niger, the world's poorest country according to the UN's Human Development Index, is contending with two jihadist insurgencies.



