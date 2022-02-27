Niger frees 'terrorist chiefs', including Boko Haram

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum arrives for the first day of a European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 17, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • President Mohamed Bazoum made the announcement on Friday evening during a meeting on the security situation attended by military and government officials and traditional leaders, state television reported.

Niger has freed "terrorist chiefs" from jail, including members of Boko Haram, as part of reconciliation efforts in the West African nation.
President Mohamed Bazoum made the announcement on Friday evening during a meeting on the security situation attended by military and government officials and traditional leaders, state television reported. 
"I have identified nine terrorist chiefs. I was advised to free the prisoners whom I then received at the presidential palace because I am seeking peace," Bazoum was quoted as saying. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.