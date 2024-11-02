Nigeria charges 76, including minors, with treason after August protests

Nigeria charged 76 people, including 30 minors, with treason and inciting a military coup after they took part in deadly August protests against economic hardship, court documents showed on Friday.

Protesters in August demonstrated in Abuja, the commercial capital Lagos and several other cities to show discontent with economic reforms that have led to rampant inflation and inflicted increasing hardship on ordinary Nigerians. President Bola Tinubu has vowed to pursue the changes which he says are needed to keep the country afloat.

Amnesty International said at least 13 people died during clashes with security forces on the first day of protests.

A rights group said the minors have been held since August by the Nigerian police after participating in protests against worsening insecurity and deprivation in the country.

The charge sheet said the suspects had been investigated between July and August. A police spokesperson did not answer calls seeking comment on the minors' detention.

The minors were granted bail and the case will come to trial in January, their lawyers said.