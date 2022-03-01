Nigeria's Buhari to travel to London for medical check

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari 

By  AFP

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London shortly for the latest in a series of routine medical checkups, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Buhari, 79, has been dogged by questions over his health after he spent more than 100 days in London in 2017 receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
He has visited London several times since for checkups, including a trip in July last year.

