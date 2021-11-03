Nine dead after armed group attacks eastern DR Congo town

A military source earlier said the assailants were from a previously unknown group called the CPC64. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The region's military commander, Bob Kilubi Ngoy, said the group had sought to free members who had been arrested by police several days earlier.

Six rebels, two policemen and a soldier were killed when an armed group raided the eastern DR Congo town of Bukavu early Wednesday, the governor of South Kivu province said.

