Nine people killed, 10 missing in Tanzania boat accident

The boat which capsized in Pemba, Tanzania on January 4, 2022 killing people. PHOTO | THE CITIZEN | NMG

  • Pemba South Police Commander Richard Thadei confirmed the incident, saying the boat, which was on its way to Panza Island from Chekacheka, did not reach its destination.

Nine people have been killed and 10 are still missing after a boat capsized in Pemba, Tanzania, on Tuesday. Six others were rescued following the incident.

