Nordic countries raise concerns over human rights in China at UNHRC session

At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, several Nordic countries joined international calls urging China to address human rights violations in East Turkestan/Xinjiang , Tibet and Hong Kong.

Finland highlighted restrictions on civic space in Hong Kong and the situation of ethnic and religious minorities, urging China to follow the recommendations of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and treaty bodies.

Sweden expressed continued concern over conditions in Hong Kong, Tibet and East Turkestan/Xinjiang, calling on China to comply with recommendations from the Universal Periodic Review and the OHCHR report.

Denmark repeated its serious concern about the human rights situation across the three regions, aligning with other European voices that stressed the need for greater freedoms of religion, expression and assembly.