One dead as plane carrying UN cargo crashes in Somalia

A cargo plane contracted by the United Nations has crashed while landing at El-Barde airstrip in Southwest Somalia, killing one person and injuring two others.

The plane was carrying humanitarian supplies for the World Food Programme when it veered off the runway.

“The United Nations in Somalia expresses its condolence to the family and colleagues of the victim, and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured,” UN said in a statement Thursday.

The UN said it was working with the contracted airline, the federal government and South West State authorities to investigate the incident.

The accident comes just a week after a UN helicopter made an emergency landing in al-Shabaab-controlled territory in central Galmudug state.

An internal UN memo circulated to staff in Somalia last week said nine people were on board the helicopter.