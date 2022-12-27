One dead, several hospitalised in suspected food poisoning at Kenya's media house

One member of staff has been confirmed dead, with several others hospitalised in a suspected food poisoning at Kenya's Royal Media Services (RMS) Headquarters.

RMS Managing Director Wachira Waruru confirmed the death, saying the media house, which owns Citizen TV, Radio Citizen and more than a dozen vernacular radio stations, was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the events.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to inform the public that one staff member has unfortunately succumbed to the illness attributed to the suspected food poisoning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our deceased staff member during this difficult time,” said Mr Waruru.

The RMS boss said the incident occurred after staff—who were working over Christmas—consumed food from a buffet prepared by a hired catering firm.

“In keeping with holiday period working arrangements, the RMS engaged a private food catering company to provide meals for staff working during the Christmas shift. On Boxing Day December 26 2022, some of the staff complained of severe stomach pains after consuming meals served within the premises of the company,” Mr Waruru added.

Several staffers, he added, have also been hospitalized for the suspected poisoning.

“RMS is providing all the necessary support to the affected staff and suspected food poisoning incident is currently under investigation,” Mr Waruru said.