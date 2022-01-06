One killed in Sudan as thousands protest against military

Sudanese protesters rallying against the military, walk past tyres set ablaze by fellow demonstrators in the capital Khartoum, on January 6, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Singing, beating drums, and holding up posters of some the dozens killed in demonstrations since the October 25 coup, protesters in the capital Khartoum shouted slogans against the army in defiance.
  • When military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan staged the power grab over two months ago, it dismantled a precarious power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians that had been established in the wake of the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar-al-Bashir.

A Sudanese protester was killed on Thursday while taking part in the latest mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule after a coup, medics said.

