One killed in Sudan protests ahead of UN dialogue launch

A mask-clad Sudanese protester gestures during a protest against the October 2021 military coup, in the capital Khartoum, on January 9, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The protests since the coup -- one of several power grabs in Sudan's post-independence history -- have been met with a deadly crackdown.

One Sudanese protester was killed Sunday as security forces fired tear gas at thousands who rallied to keep up pressure on the military, one day before the UN is to launch talks aiming to end weeks of crisis after a coup.

