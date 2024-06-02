Opposition parties reject results as observers point out glitches in South African poll

With 98 percent of the votes counted, a cloud of controversy looms over the 2024 South African elections over the counting of votes, even as observers gave the polls a significant approval.

Several political parties, including the party of former President Jacob Zuma, uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) have expressed deep concerns about the integrity of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)’s results.

In the early hours of Saturday, MK, hastily convened a press briefing to announce their rejection of the election results displayed on the results board at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand.

The newly formed party, which has surpassed expectations and significantly contributed to the decline in support for the African National Congress (ANC), demands a manual recount of the results. MK threatened to pursue legal action, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the post-election period. The party’s head of elections, Muzi Ntshingila, said they were dissatisfied with the IEC's response after raising several objections about the election results.

“We can't be at 45 percent. We can't sit back and watch democracy be destroyed,” said Mr Ntshingila.

"We're receiving a lot of complaints and information from our party agents, where result slips compiled by presiding officers are not in line with what we've been presented and recorded by our party agents."

Political parties were given until 9 pm local time on Saturday to raise objections with the commission. With MK contemplating approaching the Electoral Court, IEC has promised to extend the time for objections. On Friday morning, the functioning of the IEC results board and its website was disrupted for two hours. The cause of this disruption remains unclear, and the IEC has initiated an investigation to determine its root cause.

MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela and the leader of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) – formerly with the ANC, Ace Magashule, and Africa Restoration Alliance's Marion Traut – questioned the two-hour system glitch on Friday morning.

Mr Ndhlela described it as "strange," while Mrs Traut said it was an "intentional shutdown." Former ANC Secretary General Magashule claimed that the results are “completely rigged.” Meanwhile, Mr Magashule claimed that “there are a lot of irregularities which can be proven in a court of law and to the IEC”.

He is adamant that he has not lost in the Free State and showed the media the results slips where people had not signed. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also criticised the IEC for its persistent election day glitches experienced during the elections, stating that it created mistrust in the electoral body. EFF's MP Vuyani Pambo stated that they are not cry babies but expressed dissatisfaction with the long queues and malfunctioning machines of the IEC.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also added their voice with the party's leader, John Steenhuisen, saying that the IEC must be held accountable for its poor handling of the elections amid long lines and failure of the VMD machines. “We’re not happy with the IEC. We already have a legal team looking at this matter for the shambolic manner in which the IEC handled the elections,” he said.

A letter with 16 signatures was sent to the IEC on Friday evening. The parties claim that their concerns, raised during a meeting with representatives, still need to be addressed. The IEC has since responded to objections raised by political parties regarding alleged electoral fraud and mishandling of ballot papers.

The Electoral Commission admitted to mistakenly allocating votes intended for one party to another party, among other issues it is investigating. "Whether there's merit in their allegations, that's something to be determined. The commission will investigate them," said IEC's Michael Hendricks.

The head of the SADC Election Observation Mission in South Africa, Enock Kavindele, raised concerns about incidents of political violence during special voting. Kavindele also says that some polling stations were inaccessible to people living with disabilities.

“Only a few isolated incidents of political violence were reported. It was a concern of the stakeholders that incidences prevented special voting and final campaign events in other areas. Apart from these isolated incidences, observers deployed across the country witnessed numerous peaceful, well-planned, and highly attended political rallies.”

However, the head of the AU Election Observation Mission, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, has commended the IEC for hosting peaceful elections.

“During our observations, we have witnessed the vibrancy of the South African democracy and support by the strong institutions, competitiveness, and inclusive democratic practices,” Kenyatta says.