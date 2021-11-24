Opposition wins South African capital city's mayoral job

The Democratic Alliance's Randall Williams was elected unopposed as mayor of Pretoria. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Monday councillors elected another DA candidate Mpho Phalatse as mayor of the country's economic hub and largest city Johannesburg.

South Africa's main opposition party held onto the job of mayor of capital Pretoria on Tuesday, a day after the ruling ANC lost control of Johannesburg, in a municipal election drubbing

