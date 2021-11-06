Over 90 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

People look on at burnt cars in the aftermath of a fuel tanker explosion in Freetown on November 6, 2021. PHOTO / AFP)

By  AFP

A massive explosion at a petrol station in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown has killed 92 people, the country's vice president said on Saturday.

