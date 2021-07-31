Pandemic numbers: Covid surged around the world this week

By AFP More by this Author

The Covid-19 pandemic continued to surge around the world this week, especially in the United States and the Middle East.

Here is the global state of play according to a specialised AFP database.

Delta drives 10% rise

The average number of new daily cases globally increased by 10 percent over the week to 575,918, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.

The pandemic is continuing to gain ground largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant after slowing between late April and mid-June.

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with different countries also having varying counting practices and levels of testing.

Flare up in North America

The number of new coronavirus infections surged by 57 percent in the US and Canada, and rose in the Middle East by 28 percent. It increased in Asia by 11 percent, in Latin America and the Caribbean by seven percent and Africa by two percent.

However the number of new cases declined by 11 percent in Oceania and by three percent in Europe.

Biggest spikes

On a country basis, Morocco saw the biggest spike with 118 percent more daily cases.

Turkey followed with 107 percent more, both Vietnam and Japan had 61 percent more, and the US recorded 57 percent more.

Biggest drops

Botswana saw the biggest drop with 48 percent fewer cases per day, followed by the Netherlands which had a fall of 46 percent, Zambia 42 percent, the United Kingdom 38 percent and Colombia 32 percent.

Most new cases

The US saw the biggest number of new cases this week with 471,524, an increase of 57 percent.

It was followed by Brazil (315,658, an increase of 21 percent), Indonesia (297,867, a drop of three percent), India (270,394, unchanged) and Iran (202,607, an increase of 27 percent).

On a per capita basis the country that recorded the most new cases this week remained Fiji with 684 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Cyprus (625), Gibraltar (576), Cuba (515) and Georgia (451).

Indonesia toll surges

Indonesia again recorded the highest number of daily deaths with 1,645, followed by Brazil (1,068), Russia (782), South Africa (400) and Colombia (327).

A total of 62,456 people officially died of Covid-19 around the world this week, a decrease of eight percent.

Vaccinations

Bhutan led the vaccination race, giving doses to 3.59 percent of its population every day this week. The country has given second doses to nearly 60 percent of its population in 10 days, as it did with the first shots.

Among countries with more than a million inhabitants, Sri Lanka led the way this week giving doses to 1.78 percent of its population every day. Malaysia followed with 1.53 percent, Panama (1.44 percent), Mauritius (1.30 percent), Turkey and Ecuador (both 1.24 percent).

While they are vaccinating more slowly, the countries with the most advanced vaccination drives are the United Arab Emirates with 168 first or second doses per 100 people, Uruguay (137), Bahrain (134), Qatar (130), Canada and Chile, each on 129.

