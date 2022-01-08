Planned auction of key to Mandela's prison cell halted

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The key to the Robben island prison cell, where Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years in jail, had been slated by US auction house Guernsey's to go under the hammer on January 28.

The planned auction of the key to the prison cell that once held South Africa's first black president and anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela has been suspended, the auctioneers said Friday.

