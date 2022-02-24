President Kenyatta says his deputy is dishonest, unfit to rule

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • On his ‘Handshake’ deal with Mr Odinga, President Kenyatta said he had briefed his deputy about the negotiations with the Orange democratic Movement leader following the disputed 2017 presidential election up to the day they publicly announced the truce on the steps of Harambee House in March 2018.

Kenya’s President, Uhuru Kenyatta, on Wednesday launched a bare-knuckle attack on his deputy, Dr William Ruto, explaining why he had snubbed him as his preferred successor and instead endorsed Azimio la Umoja Movement leader Raila Odinga.

