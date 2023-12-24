President Ruto's branded Christmas gifts spark national debate

Kenya's President William Ruto's Christmas gifts to his neighbours in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County have kicked up a storm over the branded items.

Kenyans have taken to social media to question the importation of their President's gifts, which appears to be a ritual since he took office in 2022 - but long before that as Deputy President - with most questioning why the donations bore his name and title.

Kenya's State House on Saturday downplayed the concerns, saying it was a non-issue in the spirit of sharing during the festive season.

Joined by Governors Johnstone Sakaja (Nairobi) and Jonathan Bill (Uasin Gishu) and a host of MPs and county assembly members, President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto on Friday shared Christmas gifts with locals who turned out in large numbers.

The President and his team distributed yellow manila bags branded with the President's portrait, inscribed with his name and title, and filled with packets of wheat flour, cooking oil and rice.

According to the First Lady, it was a heartwarming Christmas gathering to share the festive spirit and gifts with wonderful neighbours.

Political analyst and senior lecturer at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (Jooust) Dr Samwel Okuro puts the blame on the president's handlers, saying he is a symbol of national unity.

"If indeed the President has sanctioned the branding of the gifts, then it is very unfortunate. The implications of the actions are dire as the president is expected to act in a stately manner," said Dr Okuro.

He continued: "If his handlers did it without his knowledge, they may be pleasing the president. The President should be putting the Republic of Kenya on the map, not bringing it into disrepute.

Dr Okuro argues that if the branding is indeed designed to achieve a particular objective, then it flies in the face of Kenyans and violates Chapter Six and is also inconsistent with National Cohesion in Chapter Ten on National Values and Principles of Governance.

Just like Dr Okuro, the branding has raised eyebrows among a section of Kenyans, including leaders who have lashed out at the President for what they call 'early campaigns' at a time when Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living, as evidenced by the mammoth crowd that thronged his residence.

Those who turned up were said to have come from Uasin Gishu and neighbouring Nandi and Kakamega counties.

But State House spokesman Hussein Mohammed maintains that this is a tradition the president has established and consistently practised, both before and during his presidency, and that he has no intention of stopping.

"Where do you draw the line between branding or not and good faith or not? It's really not an issue, the President's neighbours came and spent time with him and the First Lady, had a good time and had fun," Mr Mohammed explained.

He said the neighbours were happy and asked why some people were sad.

"Whatever you do, whether it's slaughtering, sharing, giving, eating together, etc., it doesn't matter. What matters is the act of sharing. Hopefully, everyone shares whatever little they can," Mr Mohammed told the Nation.

He disclosed that some of the villagers who came to the President's Sugoi home brought gifts such as chicken, maize, fruits etc as token gifts in the spirit of the celebration.

He compared what the President did to Chinua Achebe: "A man who calls his relatives to a feast does not do so to save them from starvation. They all have food in their own homes. When we gather in the moonlit village square, it is not because of the moon. Everyone can see it in their own compound. We come together because it is good for relatives to do so.

He dismissed allegations of campaigning, saying the President has followed a consistent tradition for the past 20 years of sharing not because people are in need but because it embodies the true essence of the season.

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga also weighed in on the matter, calling out those criticising the President over the Christmas gifts.

Also drawn into the heated online debate is Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezekiel Mutua, who said there was no issue in branding.

Mr Mutua in a statement on Saturday said thousands of people who turned up to receive the gifts did so out of love and absolved the President of any wrongdoing with the branding of the gifts.

"So the President invites his fellow villagers in Sugoi to share Christmas gifts and people have a problem with it? Some argue that he shouldn't have branded the gifts in his name. For God's sake, the President is a politician and the game calls for branding at every opportunity," he said.

Although Kenyans did not poke holes in the gift, the issue of branding has become a thorny one.

This is a total departure from the past when previous leaders either celebrated Christmas quietly with their families or invited Kenya to a carnival where bulls were slaughtered in the case of deposed President Daniel arap Moi.