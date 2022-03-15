Prince Charles to attend CHOGM in Rwanda

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (right), and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (left), in Cardiff, Wales, on October 14, 2021. PHOTO | JACOB KING | POOL | AFP

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Up to 10,000 delegates from all the 53 Commonwealth countries are expected to attend the event this year.

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla have announced that they will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda slated for June this year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.