Pro-Zuma protests turn to looting, arson attacks

As South Africa's Constitutional Court heard arguments from lawyers representing former South African president Jacob Zuma, who are fighting for his release from jail, what began as a spate of sporadic protests demanding his release has turned into violence, looting and arson in parts of KwaZulu-Natal province and urban centres in greater Johannesburg.

The Constitutional Court, sitting virtually amid a tight Covid-19 lockdown, was considering arguments from Zuma's legal team for either a reduced sentence or his release on constitutional grounds.

But on the streets of Durban, there were scenes of chaos as semi-organised groups raided shop after shop in the port city, leaving them stripped of all contents.

Elsewhere, a major shopping centre was set ablaze and the key inland road route linking Durban to Johannesburg was closed for a second time in two days due to protests which police suspect are co-ordinated to stretch them as thin on the ground as possible.

In response, the SA National Defence Force was deployed in the worst-hit areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, providing back-up for hard-pressed police.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking to the nation Sunday evening, warned of what he termed "ethnic mobilisation" similar to that which was last seen in the early 1990s.

He said the looting, stoning of traffic on roads and highways and destruction of property "will not be tolerate", adding that all responsible would be arrested.

Less than 12 hours after Ramaphosa called for calm, the situation on the ground in Durban as well as in some areas around Johannesburg had morphed into full-scale attacks on businesses.

Police and security analysts said the spiralling violence, which has claimed 6 lives so far, had "morphed" into "opportunistic criminality".

In particular, the most recent violence of late Sunday and early Monday featured targeted attacks on liquor outlets as well as clothing and electronic appliance shops.