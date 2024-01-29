Reality check for Igad in resolving Ethiopia-Somalia row

Simmering tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia over the controversial deal Addis Ababa signed with Somaliland is a reality check for Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s ability to resolve conflicts in the region.

Diplomatic sources contend that whereas Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) is mandated to end disputes among member states and promote stability in the region, some countries defy decisions made by the regional bloc or skip mediation meetings.

Ethiopia did not attend an Igad Summit gathering in Kampala on January 18 that had been convened to deliberate war in Sudan and escalating tension between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu.

Mogadishu has stated that it won’t negotiate anything until the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Ethiopia signed with Somaliland, a breakaway region is discarded. The final Igad statement was short of condemning Ethiopia, raising anger among some Somalis who accused the regional body leadership of being biased for Ethiopia

A diplomatic source who has worked for Igad on past mediations said the bloc, by its nature of operations, will not take sides as calling for restraint is the best option to achieve dialogue.

The Kampala Summit directed Ethiopia and Somalia sides to de-escalate the tensions. Igad said it was “deeply concerned by the recent developments regarding the relation between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

According to the diplomat, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, some Igad member states have existing bilateral arrangements for mutual defence co-operation.

“The fact that they accept Igad to lead the mediation doesn’t mean they can’t revert to their bilateral stances if called it,” he said.

“The reality is that some bonds within the bloc are stronger than others even though there is collective approach to these issues of conflict resolution as a region. It is a fragile balance,” he said.

“It is about inclusivity, and respect for each member. Taking sides has its biggest risks including alienating the member with which we want to discuss the dispute. You cannot achieve that,” the official said referring to previous disputes including between Sudan and Ethiopia, and Somalia and Kenya who in the past bickered over borderlines.

However, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, the Executive Secretary of Igad recently got a vote to serve his second four-year term. And often, that shows confidence in the members about his job.

That was until Ethiopia and Somalia entered a new tiff following the controversial MoU with Somaliland, a breakaway region still considered part of Somalia to access the sea and reciprocate by recognizing it as an independent state. Both Somaliland and Ethiopia have insisted the MoU will go on, even as Somalia asked Igad to condemn the deal.

In Kampala, Dr Workneh spoke of political will as a necessary to deal with regional crises. “Peaceful and respectful dialogue remains the cornerstone of our approach, and it is through sustained efforts in this direction that we can pave the way for lasting peace,” Dr Workneh said on January 18.

In past disputes like the Sudan conflict that led to the secession of South Sudan, the region rallied together. Today, divisions have seen countries like Eritrea to continue boycotting the bloc’s activities.

Igad has also struggled to raise funds as it mostly relies on donors to finance its activities.

Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, who was spokesman for Dr Workneh until last December, argues the Executive Secretary implements decisions of the Summit and cannot, even amend wording of the communique without approval from the Heads of State and Government.

“At Igad, decision-making authority resides in the Assembly of Heads of State and government and the Council of Ministers - the highest decision/policy-making organs,” Mr Sheekh said this week.

“The two entities serve as arbiters in pivotal political and strategic decisions. Let's always show respect and uphold the values of honesty and integrity in our discussions, and celebrate all those serving the region with dedication.”

Nonetheless, Igad says it has tried to prevail upon Ethiopia and Somalia to reduce tensions. Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday told his Prosperity Party he was not yearning for war with Somalia. Instead, state media quoted him as saying the MoU was meant to sustain Ethiopia’s “position for regional economic and cultural ties.”

Somalia’s bicameral parliament had already declared the MoU null and void. And countries like the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other states called for respect for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. And so were United Nations, Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

Not pleased with the huge reactions favouring Somalia, Ethiopia opted to criticise the rejoinder against the MoU.

This week, Redwan Hussein, the National Security Advisor to Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy, accused unnamed international parties of holding concealing animosity towards Ethiopia under the pretext of supporting Somalia.

“While this is the reality, some actors who have not provided support for Somalia during the time it needed most are trying to project as its true friends,” said Mr Redwan.

“But, it is clear that what inspires them is not goodwill towards Somalia but animosity towards Ethiopia.”

Mr Redwan stated that his country was willing to ‘listen to friends’ in a bid to decrease tensions over the controversial MoU.

“As part of our commitment, we (Ethiopia) shall redouble our efforts to ensure a better understanding. We listen to friends for possible co-ordination of efforts lowering rhetoric.”

Somali President Hassan Shiekh Mohamud, who rejected the MoU has since made trips to Eritrea, Egypt and Qatar to lobby for regional condemnation of the MoU.

Meanwhile, Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi told local media on Thursday that they will not give Ethiopia a new port facility, rather, he argued the MoU was for Addis Ababa to establish a naval base on a lease basis.

“The agreement is about offering it a naval base while it uses the port of Berbera for commercial activities in return for recognition (of Somaliland independence). Both actions will occur simultaneously, the essence being cooperation,” said Abdi.

Hassan Ali Qaylow, a Somali retired army general told Nation on Friday: “Now that Ethiopia has signed a controversial MoU with unrecognised Somaliland, the move generates tension never before experienced in the Horn of Africa.”