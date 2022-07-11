Rebels kill five, including children, in latest DR Congo attack

Suspected militants killed five people, including four children who were burned to death, and took dozens of hostages in an attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said Sunday.

The attack by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) on Saturday night comes just two days after a similar assault in a neighbouring province that left 13 dead.

"Around 9:00 pm, they attacked the village of Busiyo" in Ituri province, and burnt several homes, Jacques Anayeyi, head of the youth council, told AFP Sunday.

Five people were killed, including four children from the same family who burned to death in their homes, he said.

Five villagers were wounded, and dozens of others kidnapped, Anayeyi added.

The attack comes as authorities were hoping to repatriate residents after a spate of unrest in the region.

"We were preparing residents to return to their homes, but with yet another attack by ADF terrorists, the return will be difficult", said Faustin Babanilao Mboma, president of the Banyali Tchabi administrative region, confirming the deaths.

The rebels had attacked another nearby village Thursday, killing two people and kidnapping about 40 others, Anayeyi said.

In neighbouring North Kivu province, 13 people including three children were killed and a health centre set on fire by ADF rebels also on Thursday, local offcials said.

The attackers then retreated to Virunga National Park, which has become a haven for armed groups that have been active in the region for nearly 30 years.

Claimed by the Islamic State group as its Central African offshoot, the ADF has been accused of massacring Congolese civilians and carrying out terrorist attacks in neighbouring Uganda.