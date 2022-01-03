In this file photo taken on June 27, 2018 Head of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), world-renowned paleoanthropologist and conservationist Richard Leakey speaks during an interview with AFP in Nairobi, Kenya. PHOTO/AFP

Richard Leakey, fossil hunter and defender of elephants, dies aged 77

By  AFP

  • Softly-spoken and seemingly devoid of personal vanity, Leakey stubbornly refused to give in to health woes.

World-renowned Kenyan conservationist and fossil hunter Richard Leakey, whose groundbreaking discoveries helped prove that humankind evolved in Africa, died on Sunday at the age of 77, the country's president said.

