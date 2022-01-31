Roadside bomb kills seven in north-eastern Kenya

Residents flock the Mandera County Referral Hospital where victims of the explosion are admitted. 

By  Nation.Africa

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has suffered several deadly  Al-Shabaab attacks in retaliation for sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to oust the jihadists.

At least seven people have been confirmed dead and 13 others left nursing injuries at Mandera County Referral Hospital after a matatu they were traveling in ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mandera on Monday morning.

