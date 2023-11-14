Ruto, Burhan back Jeddah peace process on Sudan

Kenya’s President William Ruto and Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday agreed to back the Jeddah peace process on resolving the conflict in Sudan, significantly dissipating tensions that had built between the two leaders as well as it signaled support one peace bid.

The decision came out of a meeting between the two in Nairobi, whose planning details only oozed out of diplomatic sources early in the morning on Monday.

Burhan made the trip to Nairobi following a series of back channels between the two capitals, as well as a brief meeting between President Ruto and Burhan on the sidelines of the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh last week.

While the Nairobi meeting means Burhan has met with all Horn of Africa leaders concerning the conflict back home, it is his meeting with Ruto that may be important: Burhan criticised Nairobi for alleged siding with his opponent, Mohamed Hamdani Daglo Hemedti, the leader of the Rapid Support Forces which has been fighting the Sudan Armed Forces since April 15, leading to more than 9500 deaths.

In Nairobi, they “under underscored the urgent need to find a solution for the conflict in Sudan in the shortest time possible.”

“Recognising the slow progress in Jeddah, the leaders underscored the urgency to accelerate the process towards cessation of hostilities and humanitarian assistance.”

They agreed to plan for a Summit for the regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on development (IGAD) “to find ways to accelerate the Jeddah process towards cessation of hostilities in Sudan.”

That Summit will also “agree on a framework for an all-inclusive Sudanese dialogue,” a dispatch from State House said.

The declaration could be partial victory for both leaders. For Ruto, it signals a buried hatchet with Burhan who had publicly lampooned Ruto and threatened to quit IGAD. For Burhan, it signals his continuing acceptance as the legitimate leader of Sudan in spite of staying in power after a coup and in a stalled transition since the ouster of Omar al-Bashir.

Since the war erupted on April 15, Burhan has toured all of Sudan’s neighbours, visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey and addressed the UN General Assembly in which he promised to give power to civilian leaders as soon as the war is over.

But he has had to contend with those who view Hemedti as his equal. When the war began, various peace initiatives followed. IGAD had pursued its parallel peace bid which involved a quartet of Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Djibouti. But Khartoum rejected the quartet especially after South Sudan was supplanted from initial role to mediate.