Ruto cries foul as violence mars his campaigns ahead of Kenya's August polls

By  The East African

The EU and the AU regularly send observers to Kenyan elections while the ICC is believed to have put Kenya on its radar since it was called in to investigate the killings and displacements that followed the disputed presidential vote of 2007 and subsequent worst election-related violence in 2007 and 2008.

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has called on the international community to closely watch the campaigns for the country’s August General Election, citing recent violent skirmishes witnessed at his public rallies.
In a protest letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is alleging police inaction in the face of campaign violence. The letter is copied to the officials of the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

