Ruto declines to sign Finance Bill to law

President William Ruto, acceding to pressure from Kenyans after several protests, has declined to sign Finance Bill, 2024 to law.

The move follows deadly protests on June 25 that saw demonstrators breach Parliament premises for the first time in Kenya's history.

President Ruto’s decision to send back the Bill back to Parliament will likely be seen as an attempt to de-escalate already rising tensions following Tuesday’s countrywide demos.

After it was passed by MPs, the Finance Bill was submitted to his office for signing into law.

Speaking from State House Nairobi on June 26, the President directed that the operation budget of the Presidency and entire Executive to be cut.

President Ruto also recommended that the Judiciary, Parliament and County governments have their budgets cut.