Ruto names new Cabinet, re-appoints six ministers

President William Ruto has retained six of his 22 Cabinet Secretaries and named five new nominees as he nominated the first batch of 11 ministers.

President Ruto last week sacked the whole cabinet in a bid to form a new government aimed at addressing the grievances of young protesters.

In a televised address on Friday, Mr Ruto announced 11 appointments to what he described as a broad-based unity government, promising additional nominations soon.

Ruto re-appointed Kithure Kindiki as Interior Minister, Aden Duale as Defence Minister, and Soipan Tuya as Environment Minister. He also reassigned the portfolios of two other ministers.

The protests, which have resulted in over 50 deaths since mid-June, left Ruto under pressure from both lenders to reduce high debts and a public struggling with high living costs.

Here is the list of nominees: