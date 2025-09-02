Ruto vows to crash health sector graft

Kenya President William Ruto at the weekend maintained that his administration will not allow theft of public resources, saying no amount of intimidation from his opponents would distract him from pursuing accountability.

Speaking at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Siaya on August 31, the President singled out massive fraud in the health sector, which he vowed to end through the Social Health Authority (SHA) and mandatory use of e-procurement systems.

Dr Ruto said the government had already uncovered irregularities in health facilities that had been making dubious claims worth billions of shillings from the public health kitty.

“Our SHA digital systems have unearthed fraud that has been going on for years. We have KSh30 billion (about Shs xx in debts from the defunct NHIF. When we say we must verify, some people run to court to block us. We shall not pay without verification — whether public or private facilities,” he said.

The President warned that loopholes exploited in NHIF would not be transferred to SHA.

“Those who stole from NHIF will not repeat it under SHA. They must be prepared to face the law,” he said. On procurement, Dr Ruto reiterated that e-procurement was the only way forward, despite resistance.

“Fraudulent contracts saw the government buy something worth Sh2 at Sh10. Those resisting e-procurement want to protect the status quo. But transparency will prevail — everyone will know who has won tenders and at what cost,” he said. The Head of State vowed to extend the graft purge across all arms of government.

“There is no reverse gear in this war. We shall sweep through the Executive, Parliament and Judiciary to ensure accountability. Those who cannot embrace transparency can exit and look for other opportunities,” he said. In a rare show of political support, Siaya Governor James Orengo — a longtime critic — praised the President’s stance.

“As long as you work for the people of Kenya and Siaya, the future is bright,” Mr Orengo said.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi also backed the reforms saying resistance to e-systems was driven by those benefitting from loopholes.

“E-procurement is the way to go. Some claim the systems are not working, but that is only because they have not been cleared by the Controller of Budget. We shall not be intimidated,” Mr Mbadi said.

Public Accounts Committee chair Tindi Mwale pledged support for the President’s anti-graft drive while Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo assured Dr Ruto of political backing.

“We feel your administration on the ground. You have our assurance of re-election,” Mr Odhiambo said.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita urged the President to ensure SHA is as impactful as free education.

“If any MP owns a hospital and is part of the fraud, they must be dealt with ruthlessly,” he said, while calling on counties to stock hospitals with drugs.

Other leaders, including Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, tied support for the administration to delivery of projects and continued collaboration with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

This was President Ruto’s fifth visit to Siaya since assuming office. He was received warmly, with local leaders pledging support for his second-term bid.