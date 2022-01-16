Rwanda public sector staff told to get jabbed or resign

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame receiving the first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine at King Faisal Hospital in Kigali, Rwanda on March 11, 2021. PHOTO/URUGWIRO VILLAGE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Rwanda, with a population of 13 million, has enforced some of the strictest anti-Covid measures in Africa and implemented a rigorous regime of testing and contact-tracing.
  • Vaccination is mandatory to use public transport or go to bars, restaurants and public gatherings.

Rwandan authorities on Friday told public sector workers to get vaccinated against Covid or resign, further tightening the strict pandemic measures which have seen people flee the country.
"Rights of people have limits," said local government minister Jean Marie Gatabazi.

