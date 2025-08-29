Rwanda receives first deportees from the US

Rwanda received seven migrants deported from the United States earlier this month, a government spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday, weeks after the two countries reached an agreement for the transfer of up to 250 people.

"The first group of seven vetted migrants arrived in Rwanda in mid-August," Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said in a statement.

"Three of the individuals have expressed a desire to return to their home countries, while four wish to stay and build lives in Rwanda.

Regardless of their specific needs, all of these individuals will receive appropriate support and protection from the Rwandan government."

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a hardline approach toward immigration, aiming to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally and seeking to ramp up removals to third countries.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson on Thursday referred questions on the deportations earlier this month to the government of Rwanda and declined to comment on details of diplomatic communications with other governments.

"Implementing the Trump Administration’s immigration policies is a top priority for the Department of State. As Secretary Rubio has said, we remain unwavering in our commitment to end illegal and mass migration and bolster America’s border security," the spokesperson said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In early August, Rwanda and the United States entered an agreement for Rwanda to take in up to 250 migrants, with Washington sending to Rwanda an initial list of 10 people to be vetted.

Rwanda has in recent years positioned itself as a destination country for migrants that Western nations would like to remove, despite concerns by rights groups that Kigali does not respect basic human rights.

The Trump administration says that third-country deportations help quickly remove some migrants, including those with criminal convictions. Immigration hardliners see third-country removals as a way to deal with offenders who cannot easily be deported and could pose a threat to the public.

Opponents have criticized the deportations as dangerous and cruel, since people could be sent to countries where they could face violence, have no ties and do not speak the language.

Makolo said earlier this month that under the agreement reached with Washington, migrants deported to Rwanda would be provided with workforce training, healthcare, and accommodation.

On Thursday, Makolo said that those deported to Rwanda were accompanied by an international organization and receiving visits by the International Organization for Migration and Rwandan social services.



