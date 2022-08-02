Rwanda starts hiring teachers from Zimbabwe 

Rwanda has started a massive recruitment of teachers from Zimbabwe after the two countries signed an agreement early this year.

The pact will see Kigali hiring professionals from the economically-limping southern African country to cover a skills gap.

Up to 491 Zimbabwean teachers have been shortlisted for interviews that will be conducted in the next few days, a government official said on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe’s Public Service ministry secretary Simon Masanga said Rwanda had requested for more professionals from various fields.

“The recruitment is being conducted under the auspices of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Zimbabwe and Rwanda on the exchange of skilled personnel between the two countries,” Mr Masanga said.

“We are recruiting competent education personnel to be employed in Rwanda on job position under four categories: basic education, basic TVET (technical and vocational education and training), polytechnic and universities.

“A recruitment manual was jointly agreed to facilitate the recruitment of educational personnel following a specified request for educational experts by the Government of Rwanda.”

He said the minimum requirements for the educators was a bachelor’s degree and post graduate qualification.

“The successful candidates are expected to travel to Rwanda in September after undergoing pre-departure training by a team of experts from Zimbabwe and the Embassy of Rwanda to ensure adequate orientation and requisite information is imparted to the Zimbabwean nationals prior to their deployment,” Mr Masanga added.

“This ensures the candidates have the right information for integration and protection during their service in Rwanda.”

Last year, Rwanda President Paul Kagame said his country wanted to recruit teachers from Zimbabwe as a “matter of urgency” to boost its education system.

“Zimbabwe can offer us good teachers,” President Kagame told the Rwanda and Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference last year.

“Please work on that with a sense of urgency and find whatever number of good qualified teachers we can absorb because we need them, we need them as a matter of urgency.”

Zimbabwe has thousands of qualified teachers that cannot be absorbed into its education system and the country has been pursuing deals with some African countries to export the labour.