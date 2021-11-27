S. Africa 'punished' for detecting Omicron Covid variant - Govt

Travellers queue at a check-in counter at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 27, 2021, after several countries banned flights from South Africa following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant Omicron. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • ...but the reaction to those countries is starkly different to cases in Southern Africa.

  • South Africa on Friday attacked a global rush to impose travel bans to slow the spread of a new Covid variant as "draconian," unscientific and contrary to WHO advice.

South Africa complained Saturday that it is being "punished" for detecting a new Covid-19 variant Omicron which the World Health Organization has termed a "variant of concern" and is more transmissible than the dominant Delta strain.

