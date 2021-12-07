S. Africa to deport illegal migrants to Kenya in deal with Uhuru

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. PHOTO | COURTESY | PSCU

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya will also be required to take back the deported illegal migrants from South Africa who entered the country from Kenya, shifting the burden of curbing the flow of illegal migrants to Nairobi.

South Africa will deport all illegal migrants including from other nationals to Kenya as part of a new deal that will relax the current strict Visa restrictions for Kenyans.

