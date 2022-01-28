S.African MPs challenge president on alleged misuse of public funds

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Parliament's powerful Standing Committee on Public Accounts wrote to Ramaphosa demanding he responds "in writing to the allegations of the misuse of public funds for political party purposes," it said in a statement.
  • Ramaphosa was given 10 working days to reply to the questions. 

South Africa's parliament on Thursday asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain remarks he allegedly made in a leaked recording suggesting public funds were used in an internal election of the ruling party.

