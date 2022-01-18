S. Sudan opposition break-away group shifts allegiance to President Kiir

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. PHOTO | AFP

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • In the peace accord signed by the three generals and President Kiir's Special Envoy for Sudan Tut Gatluak, who also doubles as the National Security Affairs Advisor, the two parties claim they shall be bound to provisions of the 2018 revitalized peace deal.

A South Sudanese break-away military group of the main opposition party, the Sudan People Liberation Army – In Opposition (SPLA-IO), has shifted allegiance to President Salva Kiir in what seems to be a violation of the 2018 peace agreement.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.