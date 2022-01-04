SADC to review counter-terrorism mission in Mozambique

Mozambique has over the last decade battled deadly terror groups. 

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • More than 800,000 people have been displaced since April 2020, following an escalation in the violence.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will Friday hold a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to review progress and mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), the regional bloc said in a statement Tuesday.

