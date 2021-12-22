Second death, rapes reported at Sudan's mass protest

A Sudanese protester waves the national flag during a rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of strongman Omar Al Bashir, in the capital Khartoum, on December 19, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Security forces cracked down Sunday as hundreds of thousands marched, marking three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir.

The death toll from a crackdown on Sudanese protesters Sunday rose to two, medics said Tuesday, while a government ministry said two women were raped in the chaos.

