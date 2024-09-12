Senegal's president dissolves parliament

Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Thursday dissolved the opposition-led national assembly, clearing the way for early legislative elections on November 17.

In an evening address, Faye, who came to power in April, said working with the assembly had grown difficult after members refused to start discussions on the budget law and rejected efforts to dissolve wasteful state institutions.

"I dissolve the national assembly to ask the sovereign people for the institutional means to bring about the systemic transformation that I have promised to deliver," Faye said in his brief speech, in which he announced the date for voting.

Thursday marked the two-year anniversary of the parliament, the minimum time that must elapse before a new legislative election.



Thursday's move followed earlier promises by firebrand Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to dissolve the national assembly and launch a wide-ranging probe into government corruption.

Faye defeated the ruling coalition candidate in a landslide victory in March, promising to crack down on corruption and introduce economic reforms that prioritize the national interest.