Senegalese writers Mame Bougouma Diene,Woppa Diallo win 2023 Caine Prize 

Senegalese married couple Mame Bougouma Diene and Woppa Diallo have won the 2023 Caine Prize for African Writing for their outstanding short story, “A Soul of Small Places,” published in TorDotCom in 2022.

This year’s competition witnessed a record-breaking number of submissions, with 297 entries spanning 28 African countries vying for the coveted prize, while also marking a significant milestone in the Caine Prize’s history with an entirely female judging panel, according to the organisers.

“A Soul of Small Places” is inspired by real-life experiences, weaving together a narrative that touches on urgent issues of gender-based violence, women's rights, and the resilience of survivors in remote Senegalese communities.

Set against the backdrop of African cosmology where spirits and humans coexist, the short-story skillfully incorporates supernatural elements, adding depth and cultural richness. Amidst its dark and brutal narrative, the remarkable collaboration between the two writers also explores the timeless theme of love, making it a compelling and thought-provoking work that demands attention.

Diene and Diallo were unveiled as this year’s winners by the Chair of The Caine Prize Judging Panel, Fareda Banda - Professor of Law at SOAS, University of London, during an awards ceremony held at One Birdcage Walk, London on October 2, 2023.

Speaking of the winning story, Banda said: “A Soul of Small Places" has earned its place as a groundbreaking short story, making history by becoming the first jointly conceived narrative to win the prestigious Caine Prize for African Writing since its inception in 2000. It is also the first from Senegal to win the Caine Prize. The judges said that this was a beautifully written story, tender and poetic.”

“Written as speculative fiction, it is about resistance and resilience in the face of gendered violence. This visceral tale speaks powerfully, but not didactically, to one of the pressing global issues of our time. It reminds us too of the power of love in all its forms. The winning story leaves a lasting impression and invites readers to return to it,” Banda added.

This year's judging panel, comprised of writer and activist Edwige-Renée Dro; editor and founder of Mboka Festival Kadija George Sesay; author and Head of Editorial at Black Ballad Jendella Benson; and multi-award winning writer and poet Warsan Shire; were highly impressed by the overall quality and diversity of the shortlisted stories, recognising the exceptional talent within the African literary landscape.

Diene and Diallo will receive the prestigious £10,000 Caine Prize, in addition to having their work featured in the 2023 Caine Prize Anthology, “This Tangible Thing and Other Stories” published by Cassava Republic Press. Runners-up Yejide Kilanko (Nigeria) – “This Tangible Thing,” Tlotlo Tsamaase (Botswana) – “Peeling Time (Deluxe Edition),” Ekemini Pius (Nigeria) – “Daughters, By Our Hands,” and Yvonne Kusiima (Uganda) – “Weaving,” will each receive a prize of £500 and also feature in the 2023 Caine Prize Anthology.

Diene and Diallo join the esteemed ranks of previous winners, including Kenyan writer Idza Luhumyo (2022), Ethiopian-American writer Meron Hadero (2021), and Nigerian-British writer Irenosen Okjie (2020).

Diene is a Franco–Senegalese American humanitarian based in Pretoria, the francophone spokesperson for the African Speculative Fiction Society, the French language editor for Omenana Magazine, and a regular columnist at Strange Horizons. His fiction and nonfiction work has appeared in several publications. His novelette “The Satellite Charmer” is translated in Italian by Moscabianca Edizioni, his novelette “Ogotemmeli’s Song” is translated in Bangla (Joydhak Prakashan). He was nominated for several Nommo Awards, and his debut collection “Dark Moons Rising on a Starless Night” (Clash Books) was nominated for the 2019 Splatterpunk Award.

Diallo is a lawyer with a specialisation in human rights, humanitarian action and peace promotion. She is a feminist activist committed to social change and the realisation of women’s rights. Woppa founded Association pour le Maintien des Filles à l’Ecole (AMFE) at fieen in Matam, Senegal, to ensure fair access to education for girls, eradicate gender-based stereotypes, promote sexual and reproductive health, and the continued socialisation of girls-victims of gender-based violence.

The Caine Prize for African Writing celebrates the richness and diversity of African literature and recognizes outstanding achievements in African storytelling. It has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of African writers, offering unmatched global visibility and opportunities, including publishing deals and writing fellowships.