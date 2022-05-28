Senior DR Congo soldiers sentenced to die for selling arms to militia
A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday sentenced to death eight soldiers, including a colonel and two majors, as well as three civilians for selling arms to a violent militia.
The trial opened in conflict-torn Ituri province last month with the group facing charges of supplying rifles and ammunition to the notorious CODECO group, which has been blamed for a slew of ethnic massacres.
At a public hearing, the court's president Colonel Kelly Dianga sentenced the three senior officers, a captain and four rank-and-file soldiers for criminal association, war crimes, and participation in an insurrectional movement.
The civilians -- two women and a man -- were also sentenced to death for involvement in the affair, he added, while another two civilians received 10-year jail terms.
Another army major and a civilian were acquitted for lack of evidence.
The DR Congo has observed a de facto moratorium on capital punishment since 2003, according to the United Nations, but courts continue to hand down death sentences.
CODECO -- the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo -- is a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.
The Lendu and Hema communities have a long-standing feud that led to thousands of deaths between 1999 and 2003 before intervention by a European peacekeeping force.
Violence then resumed in 2017, blamed on the emergence of CODECO.
Congolese security forces have governed Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province since May last year, in a bid to crush the myriad militias active there. Civilian massacres have continued, however.