Shady bleaching jabs fuel health fears in West Africa

In her quest for “fair skin”, an Ivorian YouTuber recently visited a market stall in Abidjan to receive several injections promoted as containing whitening agents. The influencer, who asked to remain anonymous, waited 10 days in vain to see any results. “Clearly, I’ve been ripped off,” she told AFP.

The young woman is one of a growing number of customers across West Africa who seek to reduce the melanin in their skin because being fair is associated with higher status, privilege and beauty.

The global market value for bleaching treatments is projected to jump from an estimated $10 billion in 2021 to $16 billion in 2030.

Dozens of Facebook pages in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Niger and Senegal promise “uniform whitening” thanks to various creams or injections.

It is a gateway to a huge web of scams. A lab analysis requested by AFP of one popular product in Ivory Coast showed it contained no whitening agents.

Experts also warn that the trend is far from harmless, with the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2023 calling it a “global health problem that needs urgent attention”.

Although creams still dominate the market, injectable liquids are proving increasingly popular with young people.

The effect is thought to be “faster” and “more uniform”, according to Marcellin Doh, the president of a civil society collective in Ivory Coast fighting the skin-whitening fad. While the risks of creams are well documented -- some cause premature ageing or contain carcinogenic substances –- the dangers of injections are less well known.

Specialists confirm there is little oversight regarding the ingredients or manufacturing process.

Some jabs contain strong anti-inflammatories, according to dermatologist Sarah Kourouma of the Treichville University Hospital in Ivory Coast.

“Given their side effects, we assume that they are steroids,” she told AFP, adding that prolonged use in high doses can cause depigmentation, diabetes and hypertension. Wealthier women, meanwhile, turn to expensive injections of glutathione, a powerful antioxidant, which can be prescribed in the treatment of cancer and Parkinson’s.

“Young, educated women aged between 25 and 30 (inject themselves) every week, sometimes every second day,” Kourouma said. They risk developing “skin pathologies such as acne and conditions that leave scars and black spots that are very hard to treat”.

Her observations were echoed by Grace Nkoro, a dermatologist at the Gynaeco-Obstetric Hospital in Cameroon.

Nkoro said she had seen several patients develop skin problems and even kidney failure after “buying these injections on the internet”.

Neighbouring Ghana issued a public health alert in 2021, warning that glutathione injections “pose a significant health risk” with “toxic side effects for the liver, kidneys and nervous system”.