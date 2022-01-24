Shots near Burkina Faso president's home as soldiers mutiny over anti-jihadist strategy

A man crosses through burning barricades in the central avenues in Ouagadougou where group of young demonstrators supporting the role of the army protested against President Marc Christian Kabore on January 23, 2022.  PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The unrest comes a little over a week after 12 people, including a senior army officer, were arrested on suspicion of planning to "destabilise" Burkina's institutions.

Shots were heard late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's president after soldiers staged mutinies at several barracks to demand the sacking of the country's military top brass and more resources for the battle against Islamist insurgents.

