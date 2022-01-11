Six journalists among 14 dead in Tanzania road crash

The remains of the car in which the journalists were traveling after it crashed on January 11, 2021. 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • President Samia Suluhu Hassan issued a statement on Twitter expressing her condolences to the families of the dead and praying for the quick recovery of the injured.

Fourteen people including six journalists were killed on Tuesday in a road crash near Lake Victoria in Tanzania, officials said. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.