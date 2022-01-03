Six killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Kenya

The Al-Shabab are one of the deadliest terror groups on the African continent. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Al-Shabaab fighters have staged several large-scale attacks inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to degrade the jihadists.

Six people have been killed and homes torched in a grisly attack Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in a Kenyan coastal region bordering Somalia, police and government officials said.

