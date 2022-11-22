Somali army kills two Al-Shabaab leaders

The Somali National Army (SNA) on Monday said it killed two leaders of the militant group, Al-Shabaab, in Dhurshen, 35 km north of Hudur town, the capital of Bakol region, and 420km southwest of Mogadishu.

The mission was accomplished in collaboration with vigilantes from the local areas, popularly known as Moawisley.

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) referred to unnamed Somali army officials from the 9th Division, serving under Section 60 of the SNA, saying that the Shabaab leaders who were killed were identified as Ahmed Morabagey and Ali Garweyne.

Morabagey and Garweyne were identified as active agents in charge of isolating Hudur town through control of the incoming and outgoing traffic routes. The duo was also identified as collectors of illegal taxes and extortion money for the jihadist group.

According to SONNA, the army officials vowed that the operations will continue until Hudur town is freed from the Al-Shabaab blockade.

The Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group does not control most of the towns in Somalia but they maintain firm grips on vast rural areas, enabling them to blockade the urban areas, forcing people to mainly travel by air between towns.

Fight Shabaab by all means

After he was re-elected in May this year, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vowed to fight Al-Shabaab by all means — militarily, economically and even ideologically.

Since September this year, the government has been encouraging local clansmen to arm themselves and go against Al-Shabaab under the theme of ‘liberate your land from the ruthless clutches of Al-Shabaab.’

Some successes has been achieved in Bakol, Hiran, Middle Shabelle, Lower Shabelle, Galgadud and Mudug regions in Southern and Central Somalia.