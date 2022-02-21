Somali President Farmaajo, PM Roble disown oil deal with US firm

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo. PHOTO | FILE

By  ABDULKADIR KHALIF

What you need to know:

  • While the ministry invoked Farmaajo’s support, Villa Somalia rejected the deal moments after it was announced, saying it violates the presidential decree that banned engagements and pacts with foreign entities during election time.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble have publicly rejected an oil revenue sharing deal signed by the Petroleum Ministry and an American firm.

