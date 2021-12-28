Somalia: A deadly, chaotic decade

Conflicts between rival factions in Somalia have forced hundreds of families to flee their homes and left several people killed in the last decade. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Somalia has not held a one-person, one-vote election in 50 years. Instead thousands of special delegates chosen by Somalia's myriad clan elders pick parliamentary representatives.

Somalia, where a long-running political crisis is escalating, has been mired in chaos since the fall of the military regime of President Siad Barre in 1991.

